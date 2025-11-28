Black-Gram Leaf Disease Ravages Pulse Crops in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana

North Lakhimpur: A severe outbreak of Black-Gram Plant Leaf Disease (BPLD) has damaged hundreds of bighas of pulse cultivation in the Dhakuakhana region of Lakhimpur, pushing local farmers into deep distress. The affected areas include Alimur-Dangdhora under Dimoruguri Gaon Panchayat and Kekuri-Sonari Chapori under the west Dhakuakhana belt, where more than 200 bighas of black lentil fields have been hit.

Many farmers, most belonging to ST communities, had turned to black lentil cultivation after suffering major losses in the rice season due to insufficient rainfall. However, their hopes for a recovery have been shattered as the disease continues to spread across mature plants, causing yellowing and drying of leaves, ultimately destroying entire crops.

Farmers have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the agriculture department, alleging that no officials or gram sevaks have visited the affected villages for field inspection or guidance. They claimed that despite repeated losses, the sub-divisional agriculture office has not taken any steps to inform or assist them regarding disease management.

The yellowing seen in the fields has been identified as yellow mosaic disease, a virus transmitted by whiteflies. Experts say it can lead to 50–70 per cent crop loss, especially when it spreads during the early growth stages. The disease first appears as small yellow patches on young leaves, gradually spreading until the leaves dry and fall off. Infected plants mature late, resulting in poor yield both in quality and quantity.

With no official intervention yet, farmers fear the loss could severely impact their livelihood this season, adding to the setbacks already caused by erratic weather.