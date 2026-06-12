One Year of Air India Flight 171 Crash, Victims Families Still Seek Answers

Guwahati: One year after the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171 on 12th June 2025 in Ahmedabad, the scars of the disaster remain visible, while families of the victims continue to seek answers and closure.

The four Atulyam hostel buildings, which bore the brunt of the impact, still stand deserted and dark. Their soot-stained walls, shattered windows and exposed concrete serve as stark reminders of the catastrophe. Plants has overgrown much of the site, while debris remains scattered across parts of the compound.

On 12th June 2025, just 32 seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area while en route to London Gatwick. Of the 242 people on board, 241 lost their lives, while 19 people on the ground were also killed. Somehow by miracle only one passenger survived, bringing the total death toll to 260.

Even a year later, remaining small parts of the aircraft continue to be discovered. People living nearby Ashaben Parmar, who works as a ragpicker, regularly finds twisted pieces of aluminium near the crash site. Memorial prayers are being organised for victims, including teenager Akash Sureshbhai Patani, who died on the ground during the crash.

Witnesses recall scenes of devastation. Staff members from the nearby ICMR–National Institute of Occupational Health were among the first responders, assisting rescue teams and helping recover survivors and victims from the wreckage. Local residents also joined efforts to remove hazardous gas cylinders and assist emergency team.

Government and police noted that a recent clearance drive, which relocated dozens of families from nearby informal settlements, likely prevented an even greater loss of life.

Air India and the Tata Group announced compensation packages for the victims’ families, while the Gujarat Government has approved plans to demolish and rebuild the damaged hostel complex. Yet, for many families, the pain of loss and the search for answers remain as strong as ever.