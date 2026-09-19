One Year of Emptiness: Assam Remembers Zubeen Garg With Tears

Guwahati: A year after the death of beloved Assamese singer and musician Zubeen Garg, Assam continues to remember the iconic artiste with deep emotion and affection.

Across the state, schools observed the first death anniversary of Zubeen Garg by paying tribute to the singer whose music became an inseparable part of Assam’s cultural identity. Students of Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya in Noonmati paid tribute to Zubeen Garg by singing his songs. Garima Saikia Garg thanked the students and people of Assam for the love, respect and affection they continue to show towards Zubeen.

Meanwhile, Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur witnessed emotional scenes as hundreds of fans gathered to remember their Pranor Sipli . At Zubeen Kshretra slogans were raised and flag were hoisted bearing the words ‘Joi Zubeen Da’ in his memory.

Two men from Nalbari, at Zubeen Kshetra shaved their heads as a mark of mourning while demanding justice for Zubeen Garg. As Assam marks a year of his absence, his songs continue to echo across the state, keeping his memory alive.