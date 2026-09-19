Zubeen Garg: Tears, Memories and Calls for Justice Fill Zubeen Khetra

Guwahati: Assam was enveloped in grief thousands of fans, loved ones gathered at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, Guwahati to remember beloved singer and musician Zubeen Garg, nearly a year after his tragic death.

At Zubeen Khetra, a permanent memorial has been proposed but remains unfinished, witnessed an emotional gathering as fans came together to celebrate the life, music and legacy of the artiste who touched millions of hearts.

The three-day ‘Zubeen Divas’, organised by the state’s Cultural Affairs Department, began on Thursday, with Friday marking the second day of the programme. The event will conclude today, 19th September , marking one year since Zubeen Garg’s death and a year of grief and longing for his countless admirers across Assam.

On Friday night, few assamese prominent people visited Zubeen Khetra was singer and musician Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta, who joined Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg. Papon appeared visibly emotional as Zubeen’s songs filled the air and fans sang along, turning the memorial into a deeply moving tribute.

Speaking to reporters, Papon said the younger generation should be encouraged to sing Zubeen’s songs freely, even if they make mistakes while singing them.

“I think that it is a beautiful sight that so many young people are singing their hearts out to Zubeen’s songs. It is not the right time to point out their mistakes; we should encourage them to sing his songs. The mistakes can be rectified later on,” Papon said.

Veteran actor Arun Hazarika also visited Zubeen Khetra earlier in the day and once again raised the demand for justice for the late artiste. He expressed satisfaction at the overwhelming turnout, saying the gathering reflected the immense love people continue to hold for Zubeen.

“We want justice for Zubeen, but this should not be at the cost of injustice to someone else. A sea of people has gathered here, as you can see. It is good to see that his last film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, has been re-released today at several theatres across the state,” Hazarika said.

Recalling his personal memories of Zubeen, Hazarika said the atmosphere made it feel as though the singer was still alive. “It feels as if Zubeen is still alive. We should strive to preserve his works, what he has left for us. I hope for that. I hope that wherever he is, he is happy,” he said.

Hazarika also recalled that Zubeen had been his neighbour and spoke fondly of their conversations, remembering how he would occasionally find the singer sitting near the security guard’s chair at their gate early in the morning before leaving for work.

Meanwhile, MLA Akhil Gogoi also visited Zubeen Khetra and renewed his demand for 19th September to be officially declared a holiday in observance of ‘Zubeen Divas’.

“I have appealed to the government to officially declare tomorrow’s date as Zubeen Divas and announce it as a holiday so that Zubeen fans can observe the occasion properly,” Gogoi said.

As the three-day observance enters its final day, Zubeen Khetra continues to echo with his songs, memories and the voices of those who refuse to let his legacy fade. For his admirers, the gathering is more than a tribute, it is a reminder that although Zubeen Garg is no longer among them, his music continues to live on in the hearts of Assam.