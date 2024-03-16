All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Trinamool Congress (TMC) name Lok Sabha poll candidates

GUWAHATI: The AIUDF and the TMC named their Lok Sabha poll candidates in Assam.

The AIUDF fielded its president and MP Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri seat, Sahabul Islam Choudhury in the Karimganj seat, and Aminul Islam in the Nagaon seat.

The TMC fielded candidates in four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. It fielded Gauri Sankar Sarania in Kokrajhar (ST), Abul Kalam Azad in Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia in Lakhimpur, and Radheshyam Biswas in Silchar (SC).

Meanwhile, the newly floated Kamatapur People's Front (KPF) published its panel of candidates in Barpeta and Dhubri constituencies today. The probable candidates for the Barpeta seat are: Bimal Kumar Barman, Ebalabya Chakravarty, Jagannath Roy, and Bhupen Roy. The probable candidates of the party for Dhubri are: Biswajit Roy, Ajit Adhikari, and Mushah Alam. In Kokrajhar (ST), Guwahati, and Mangaldoi-Udalguri, the party will extend support to its like-minded parties.

Also Read: Will stick to constructive poll campaign: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Also Watch: