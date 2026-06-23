Tripura’s Transformation Efforts Earn NITI Aayog Praise; TIFT Gets ₹1 Crore Incentive Support

Agartala: Tripura has received recognition from NITI Aayog for its efforts towards strengthening governance and transformation initiatives, with the Tripura Institution for Transformation (TIFT) being awarded an incentive support of ₹1 crore.

The recognition highlights the state’s progress in developing an effective institutional framework for policy planning, reforms and implementation of development programmes. TIFT, established as a state-level transformation institution, has been working towards improving governance outcomes and aligning Tripura’s development goals with national priorities.

Officials stated that the incentive support will further enhance TIFT’s capacity to undertake strategic planning, strengthen data-driven governance and support evidence-based decision-making across key sectors.

The initiative is part of NITI Aayog’s State Support Mission, which focuses on improving institutional capabilities of states and promoting cooperative federalism through structured engagement and knowledge-sharing.

The development comes as Tripura continues to focus on innovation-led growth, administrative reforms and sustainable development. Earlier, NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission also launched the State Innovation Mission in Tripura, aimed at building a stronger innovation ecosystem through initiatives such as startup promotion and incubation support.

The recognition is expected to provide further momentum to Tripura’s efforts towards achieving inclusive growth and improving governance delivery mechanisms across the state.