Pakistan Army Helicopter Crashes During Take-Off, Killing All On Board

Guwahati: A Pakistan Army Aviation Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad on Wednesday during take-off, resulting in the deaths of all personnel on board, according to Pakistan's military media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said the helicopter went down due to a suspected technical fault shortly after take-off. In a statement, the military confirmed that there were no survivors.

"All personnel on board embraced martyrdom. There were no survivors," the ISPR said, adding that rescue and recovery teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

The exact number of personnel on board has not yet been disclosed. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. As per the ISPR, a board of inquiry has been constituted to establish the precise technical reasons behind the crash.

Pakistan's Chief of Defence Staff, General Asim Munir, along with all ranks of the armed forces, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. The military extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

Local media reports, including Geo News, stated that the cause of the crash remains unclear, with investigators expected to examine whether a mechanical malfunction led to the tragedy.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over aviation safety, while officials continue to gather details. Further information is expected as the investigation progresses.