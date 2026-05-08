Sonitpur Police arrest vehicle theft gang member in Tezpur, stolen goods carrier recovered

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a major late-night operation, Sonitpur police apprehended Hafizul Islam, a dreaded member of a notorious vehicle theft gang operating from Thelamara. Addressing the media on Thursday, the Officer-in-Charge of Tezpur Sadar police station informed that a goods carrier bearing registration number AS12BC2312 was stolen from Tezpur on May 5.

Acting swiftly, a police team launched an intensive investigation and tracked down Hafizul Islam while he was hiding in the Dolabari area under Tezpur Sadar police station. Based on information obtained during interrogation, police also recovered the stolen vehicle from a hidden location. An investigation is currently underway to trace another accused from Thelamara, along with two Tezpur-based suspects identified as Ikramul and Sahar Ali.

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