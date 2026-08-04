Trump Says Iran Given ‘Last Chance’ for Nuclear Deal as US Paused Planned Strike

US President Donald Trump has said Iran has been given a "last chance" to reach an agreement with Washington, claiming that a planned US military strike was put on hold after appeals for diplomacy from Iran and several Gulf nations.

Speaking at the Oval Office, Trump said the United States was prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran but postponed the action after receiving calls from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Iran requesting that diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump also said discussions were underway to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, possibly by Tuesday, describing it as the first phase of a broader agreement. He added that the second phase would focus on the denuclearisation of Iran.

However, Iran rejected Trump's claims of ongoing negotiations. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was not engaged in either direct or indirect talks with the United States.

Baghaei also clarified that a recent maritime arrangement between Iran and Oman was only a technical measure to improve the safe movement of ships and should not be interpreted as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, meanwhile, reiterated that Iran publicly denies negotiations while privately engaging in discussions. He also repeated his administration's position that Iran would not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Separately, Trump signed an executive order establishing the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission, aimed at strengthening support for military families in the United States.