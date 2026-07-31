'This Is What Assam Looks Like': Gaurav Gogoi Thanks Volunteers, Citizens for Assam Flood Relief

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday expressed gratitude to volunteers, grassroots organisations and citizens who came forward to help people affected by the recent floods in Assam, saying their collective efforts reflected the true spirit of the state.

In a post on X, Gogoi said Assam had witnessed one of its most devastating floods in recent years, with homes washed away, roads cut off, and entire villages left stranded.

He said that despite the widespread destruction, many young people who had never organised relief work before stepped forward to help those in need. He also praised grassroots organisations for ensuring that essential supplies, medicines and relief reached affected communities even in inaccessible areas.

Gogoi noted that people from across Assam contributed in whatever way they could, donating their time, money and effort to support flood-hit families.

"This is what Assam looks like," he wrote, thanking everyone who came forward to help during the crisis.

The Congress leader's remarks come as relief and rehabilitation efforts continue in several flood-affected districts, where thousands of families are still recovering from the devastation caused by the recent floods.