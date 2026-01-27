Patka Controversy: Assam CM Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting North East Culture

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not wearing the traditional Patka (scarf) at a reception hosted by the President of India, calling the act insensitive and disrespectful to the people of the North East.
In a post on X, Sarma said Rahul Gandhi’s conduct reflected a continuing disregard for the region’s cultural identity.
“Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged,” the Chief Minister wrote.
Describing the Patka as a symbol of the North East’s rich cultural heritage, Sarma alleged that Gandhi’s decision to not wear it at the Rashtrapati Bhavan event stood out, particularly as others present adhered to the tradition.
“From the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Mr. Gandhi alone stood apart,” he said.
The Chief Minister further claimed that such actions reinforce public perceptions about the Congress party’s approach towards the region. According to him, repeated instances of what he termed as insensitivity have contributed to the party losing the trust of people in the North East.
“Such conduct explains why his party has lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues,” Sarma said, demanding an unconditional apology from the Congress leader.
“Mr. Rahul Gandhi must issue an unconditional apology to the people of the North East for this affront. The people of the region deserve respect,” the Chief Minister added.
Responding to the criticism, Congress leaders rallied behind Rahul Gandhi, accusing the BJP of manufacturing a controversy for political mileage.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore dismissed the row as “fake drama”, alleging that it was being used for narrow political point-scoring.
The Congress also circulated a photograph of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the same event, noting that he too was not wearing the Patka.
"The 2016 batch of betrayer must stop this nonsense. Why is Rajnath Singh ji not wearing the North East Patka then? Stop dragging the Hon’ble President into your cheap politics," Tagore said in a post on X.