Pawan Khera Moves Telangana HC for Anticipatory Bail in Assam Case

Hyderabad: Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by Assam Police over his remarks concerning Riniki Bhuyan, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
As per reports, in a petition filed on Tuesday, Khera sought protection from arrest in connection with a case registered on April 5 at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station.
The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of defamation, forgery, cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.
Khera submitted that he has not been provided a copy of the FIR and contended that the allegations do not warrant custodial interrogation. He prayed for anticipatory bail in the event of arrest.
The case stems from remarks made by Khera at a press conference in New Delhi, where he alleged that Bhuyan held multiple foreign passports and had links to properties in the United Arab Emirates as well as a company in the United States. He also claimed that these details were not disclosed in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit.
Following the statements, Assam Police registered a case alleging that Khera circulated false and defamatory information with intent to harm reputation.
Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party termed the remarks “baseless” and “malicious”, while the Assam government maintained that the allegations were factually incorrect.