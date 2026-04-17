SC Refuses to Extend Pawan Khera’s Transit Bail, Asks Him to Approach Assam Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend transit bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, and directed him to approach a competent court in Assam for relief.
As per a report by a news agency, a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar passed the order, and noted that Khera is at liberty to move the appropriate court for anticipatory bail.
The development comes two days after the apex court stayed the anticipatory bail earlier granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court.
The bench clarified that its earlier order dated April 15 would not influence the jurisdictional court while deciding the matter.
“The court deciding the application shall not be adversely influenced by any order granting transit bail or otherwise,” it observed.
The court further said that any plea for anticipatory bail should be decided on its own merits, independent of prior orders passed by higher courts.
“In view of the above, the respondent is at liberty to approach the appropriate court. if the court is not functioning, the registry may be approached in accordance with law. With the aforesaid observations, the plea stands disposed of,” the bench said.
The case stems from a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.