NH-27 near Rowta Hospital poses high risk; locals demand service road

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Concerns have been raised by residents and daily commuters regarding the dangerous condition of the NH-27 stretch near Swahid Madan Rowta Civil Hospital. The absence of a service road and proper barricades has made this section of the national highway increasingly hazardous for pedestrians, patients, and vehicles arriving at the hospital.

Locals report that vehicles travelling at high speed pose a serious threat as there is no designated service lane to divert traffic or slow it down. Pedestrians, especially the elderly, children, and patients, face significant difficulty while crossing the road or accessing the hospital premises. Many visitors have stated that the lack of basic safety structures has created a constant sense of fear, particularly during peak traffic hours and after sunset when visibility reduces dramatically. Ambulances carrying emergency patients often struggle to navigate through the rush of fast-moving vehicles, resulting in delays that could potentially cost lives. Residents argue that a hospital located along a major highway should be supported with essential traffic management infrastructure, but the present scenario reflects longstanding neglect.

Daily commuters and pedestrians have voiced their frustration over the growing risks. “Crossing the road here feels like a daily gamble. Vehicles don’t slow down at all,” said one pedestrian.

A commuter said, “Every day we have to run across the highway because there’s no service road. It’s extremely risky, especially for elderly people and patients.” Another commuter said, “This is a hospital area. Vehicles should slow down, but without barricades or signs, no one bothers. At night, the situation is worse. With poor lighting, even drivers find it hard to see pedestrians properly. If NHAI builds a service road here, it will solve half the problem.”

They appealed to the Bajali district administration, traffic police, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the issue with immediate priority. They demand the installation of barricades, speed-control measures, warning signage to enhance safety and prevent potential accidents. The construction of a service road near the hospital has been one of the most consistent demands, with citizens emphasizing that it would significantly reduce risks for both pedestrians and hospital-bound vehicles. Locals stress the need for swift intervention, warning that ignoring the issue may lead to serious mishaps in the future.

Also Read: Assam: Two cattle die in Rowta; Expired medicines and vet negligence alleged