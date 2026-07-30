Commonwealth Games 2026: Five Indian boxers ensure medals

Glasgow: Five Indian boxers ensured medal in the Commonwealth Games entering in the semi final in their respective weight categories on Wednesday. In the men’s section Ankush guaranteed the country a medal registering a commanding unanimous-decision victory over Seychelles’ Jade Micock in the men’s 80kg quarterfinals .

The Indian boxer dominated the contest from the opening bell, winning all three rounds convincingly to secure a 5-0 unanimous verdict from the judges.

Ankush displayed excellent ring control, sharp combinations and effective counter-attacking throughout the bout, leaving Micock with little opportunity to make an impact. The judges scored the contest 30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27 in favour of the Indian.

With the victory, Ankush progressed to the semifinals, thereby assuring himself of at least a bronze medal under the Commonwealth Games boxing format, where both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals.

Meanwhile Sachin Siwach produced a dominant display to storm into the semifinals of the men’s 60kg boxing. The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the quarterfinal, impressing all five judges with his sharp combinations, effective footwork and superior ringcraft. Sachin won the opening two rounds 10-9 on all five scorecards before sealing the contest comfortably in the final round to register a comprehensive victory.

The judges scored the bout 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favour of the Indian pugilist, underlining his dominance against the Botswana boxer.

Sachin will now aim to carry his impressive form into the semifinals as he looks to secure a place in the gold-medal bout and add another boxing medal to India’s tally in Glasgow.

Narender confirmed one more medal in boxing after defeating Samoa’s Michael Seko by a hard-fought 3-2 split decision in the men’s 90kg+ quarterfinals.

In a closely contested bout, Narender recovered strongly after dropping the opening round on one judge’s scorecard and maintained his composure in the remaining rounds to edge past the Samoan heavyweight. Three of the five judges scored the contest 28-27 in favour of the Indian, while the other two judges awarded it 28-27 to Seko, handing Narender a narrow but well-deserved split-decision victory.

Earlier in the day, compatriots Sakshi and Arundhati too made it past the quarterfinal stage in their respective weight categories. Sakshi assured the country of another medal after registering a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision over Northern Ireland’s Caitlin Fryers in the women’s quarter-finals.

Sakshi was in complete control throughout the contest, winning all three rounds on the judges’ scorecards. Four judges awarded her 29-27, while one scored it 29-25, reflecting her dominance in the bout. She also benefited from a point deduction against her opponent.

Arundhati Choudhary assured the country of another boxing medal after defeating Morgan Henderson (NZL) by a 3-1 split decision in the women’s 70kg quarterfinals.

The Indian pugilist displayed composure and tactical discipline throughout the three-round contest to edge past Henderson in a closely fought bout. Three judges scored all three rounds in Arundhati’s favour (30-26), while one judge awarded the contest to the New Zealander 29-27. The fifth judge had the scores level at 28-28, but a one-point deduction against Henderson tilted the verdict in Arundhati’s favour. (IANS)

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