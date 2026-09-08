PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to legendary Assamese singer, composer and filmmaker Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to Indian music and culture.

In a social media post, Modi said Hazarika’s voice had carried the soul of Assam and the pride of the Northeast to people across the country. He noted that through his music, the legendary artiste gave expression to the thoughts and emotions of countless people and helped bring humanity closer together.

Modi also recalled his participation in the inaugural event of Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations held in Guwahati last year. He said the musician’s life and work would continue to inspire generations.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the Prime Minister’s tribute and recalled the nationwide celebrations launched last September to commemorate Hazarika’s life, creativity and enduring contributions.

Sarma said the year-long celebrations had helped preserve and highlight the legacy of the Bharat Ratna awardee across the country. He added that Assam was looking forward to Modi’s presence at the national Dr Bhupen Hazarika Birth Centenary Commemorative Programme scheduled to be held in New Delhi later this year.