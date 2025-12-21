PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyr Khargeswar Talukdar at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati

"An emotional moment for me and everyone in Assam. Today, as Adarniya @narendramodi ji paid his tributes at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and garlanded the bust of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar, I could not help but reminded of those dark days in Assam's history when the Congress party plundered the State on numerous counts - promoting illegal infiltration, massacring sons of the soil, taking the State down into financial abyss," Sarma wrote on X.