PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyr Khargeswar Talukdar at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati

Guwahati: In an emotional moment for Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and garlanded the bust of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar during his visit to Assam.
The event, which honours the sacrifices of Assam’s heroes, made Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reflect on the state’s past struggles and its present progress.
"An emotional moment for me and everyone in Assam. Today, as Adarniya @narendramodi ji paid his tributes at the Swahid Smarak Kshetra and garlanded the bust of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar, I could not help but reminded of those dark days in Assam's history when the Congress party plundered the State on numerous counts - promoting illegal infiltration, massacring sons of the soil, taking the State down into financial abyss," Sarma wrote on X.
He contrasted that period with the present, and noted that Assam is now witnessing significant development, with the Prime Minister personally acknowledging the sacrifices made by its people while actively supporting the state’s growth.
"Contrast that with today when people are celebrating development, and the Prime Minister personally remembers the sacrifice of the people in protecting their culture and is deeply invested in the growth of Assam, more than all previous PMs combined," he said.
Sarma further described Modi’s visit as a symbol of Assam’s ongoing renaissance, driven by the "Double Engine" model of governance. Sarma said that ''Double Engine" government is helping the state achieve peace, stability, and prosperity. He expressed pride in being part of the collective effort to accelerate Assam’s progress.
"We are privileged to have Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Modi Ji leading Assam's renaissance from the front. I am honoured to be a small part of this growth journey as part of the larger Double Engine efforts to turn Assam back on an accelerated path - where peace, prosperity and stability reign," Sarma stated.
The tribute at Swahid Smarak Kshetra serves as a reminder of the resilience of Assam’s people and their continued commitment to preserving the state’s heritage while embracing modern development initiatives.