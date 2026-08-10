Assam Flood Death Toll Touches 100, Over 1.37 Lakh Affected

Guwahati: Assam's flood death toll has reached 100, with two more fatalities reported from Golaghat and Karbi Anglong in the last 24 hours, even as over 1.37 lakh people remain affected across seven districts, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The latest ASDMA bulletin said 456 villages are currently inundated, while 11,933.46 hectares of cropland have been damaged.

The affected districts are Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

Golaghat remains the worst-hit, with nearly 70,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with around 40,000 and Jorhat with more than 16,000.

Several rivers continue to flow above the danger mark. The Dhansiri is flowing above the danger level at Golaghat and Numaligarh, while the Kushiyara remains above the danger mark at Sribhumi.

With the water level of the Dhansiri rising steadily in Golaghat, authorities have advised people to stay away from the river.

Meanwhile, the administration is running 125 relief camps and relief distribution centres across six districts, assisting 49,061 people.

The ASDMA said the situation remains under close watch as rising river levels pose a threat of flooding in additional areas.