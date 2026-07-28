PM Modi Reviews Assam Flood Situation with MPs, Assures Centre's Full Support

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Members of Parliament from Assam to review the prevailing flood situation in different parts of the state and assured that the Centre is working closely with the Assam government to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Met MPs from Assam and discussed the prevailing flood situation in various parts of the state. The Centre is working closely with the Assam Government in assisting those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being."

Responding to the Prime Minister's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Modi for personally monitoring the flood situation and taking regular updates on the ground conditions.

"Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji, thank you for your personal attention to this matter and taking on-ground updates regarding the #AssamFloods," Sarma wrote on X.

The Chief Minister said the state government, under the Prime Minister's leadership, is working on a "war footing" to provide relief to flood-affected people and claimed that assistance has reached every affected village so far.

He also said electricity has been restored in the majority of the flood-hit areas, while people rescued from affected regions are being accommodated in relief camps equipped with food, medical facilities and dedicated spaces for children.

Sarma further stated that the government would continue to work round the clock to ensure a swift response to the crisis and would later prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation roadmap based on the principle of 'Jan Bhagidari'.

Reiterating his gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for closely monitoring the flood situation in Assam and assuring the state of all possible assistance from the Centre.