PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Shillong Indoor Cricket Academy

Shillong: The newly completed Indoor Cricket Academy at Kurkalang here will be virtually inaugurated by Narendra Modi on Tuesday from Sikkim, along with several indoor stadiums across six northeastern states.
James Sangma, president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), said the inauguration marks the completion of a project that had remained pending for several months under the previous administration.
He said the work gained momentum after intervention by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, adding that the facility is now fully ready for use.
Sangma described the occasion as a significant moment for cricket in the state and urged members associated with the MCA to attend the programme.
Highlighting key developments, he said securing an electricity connection from Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited within 12 days was a major milestone in completing the project.
“The Prime Minister’s inauguration of the Indoor Cricket Academy will be a major moment for Meghalaya and the Northeast, strengthening cricket infrastructure in the region,” Sangma said.
He also added that efforts are underway to ensure optimal utilisation of the facility, with discussions already held with various committees, including a Cricket Advisory Sub-Committee comprising former players, to plan training and development activities.
Developed with support from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the indoor academy is expected to boost cricket infrastructure in Meghalaya by providing a modern, all-weather training venue for players.