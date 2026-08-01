PM Modi Urges Society to Forgive ‘Misguided’ Youth After NEET Protest Remarks

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to society to forgive young people who were allegedly "misguided" during the NEET protests, saying they should be guided towards the right path instead of being punished.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Modi said he was deeply hurt that abusive remarks were directed not only at him but also at his late mother during the protests at Jantar Mantar.

"Not only was I abused at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was subjected to filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let us guide those who have been misguided," the Prime Minister said.

Modi said he wanted to forgive those who used offensive language, describing them as "our children" and stressing that it was the responsibility of society to help them learn from their mistakes.

He said young people often make mistakes and should be corrected with compassion rather than punishment. Drawing an analogy, the Prime Minister said people do not disown their teeth if they accidentally bite their tongue because both are part of the same body. Similarly, he said, the country's youth should not be rejected for their mistakes.

He urged the protesters to acknowledge their mistakes, acquire new skills and contribute to the country's development.

"The country is progressing. Move forward with it and learn from your mistakes," he said, adding that the government's priority was to secure a better future for the youth.

The remarks come after a 36-day protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The agitation ended on July 25 following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the government's acceptance of the protesters' demands.