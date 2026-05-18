Police Deployed After Cultivation Dispute Sparks Tension on Assam-Meghalaya Border

Tension erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the Tapat area of West Karbi Anglong district on Sunday following a dispute over cultivation on land designated as disputed by the administration.

According to officials, the situation escalated after Khasi people from the Meghalaya side allegedly arrived to cultivate the land located within the West Karbi Anglong district. Local Karbi residents opposed the move and came out to prevent the cultivation attempt, leading to a tense face-off between the two communities.

As the situation turned volatile, senior administrative officials rushed to the area, and a large police force was deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

In an attempt to bring the situation under control, a meeting was held in the presence of senior officials from the West Jaintia Hills district and Hamren. However, tension resurfaced during the discussion after four civilians from the Meghalaya side were allowed to participate in the talks.

Members of the Karbi community reportedly objected to their presence, triggering heated arguments at the meeting venue. The administration later continued the discussion after the four civilians stepped out.

Despite the meeting, officials could not arrive at any final decision regarding the disputed land issue. The situation in the border area remains tense, while security personnel continue to maintain strict vigil in the region.