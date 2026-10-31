Police Officer Bikram Basumatary Conferred Union Home Minister’s Medal 2026

Guwahati: Bikram Basumatary, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Garchuk Police Station in Guwahati, has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2026 in recognition of his contribution to criminal investigations.

The prestigious medal is conferred by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to recognise police officer who shows professional excellence, dedication and outstanding investigative skills in handling criminal cases.

The award aims to acknowledge officers whose investigative efforts reflect high standards of professionalism and commitment to duty, while contributing to the effective functioning of the criminal justice system.

Basumatary’s selection has brought recognition to Garchuk Police Station as well as the Assam Police, highlighting the contribution of state police personnel to strengthening law enforcement and the investigation process.

The recognition also forms part of the Union Government’s efforts to promote excellence in policing and encourage investigating officers to maintain high standards of professionalism while handling criminal cases.

The award underscores the importance of effective investigation in ensuring accountability and strengthening public confidence in the criminal justice system.