Police Seize Over 47kg of Marijuana and detains Three peddlers in Hatigaon

Guwahati: The Guwahati Police seized more than 47 kilograms of ganja in two coordinated operations in the area of Hatigaon and Beharbari on Wednesday, detaining three alleged drug peddlers.

The operation, carried out by the Hatigaon Police, led to the recovery of 45.8 kg of ganja from a rented house on Arunoday Path in Hatigaon. Two people , identified as Asminur Mia of Barpeta and Rustam Ali of Sipajhar, were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Police said the raid was part of an ongoing drive to crack down on the illegal narcotics trade in the city.

Moreover, during interrogation, the two accused allegedly revealed the involvement of another associate, identified as Akhtar Ali, who was reportedly operating from beneath the Beharbari flyover.

Acting on the information, the police launched a second operation at the location and recovered an additional 1.58 kg of ganja from Akhtar Ali's possession. He was subsequently detained, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three.

Police said further investigations are underway to ascertain the wider network involved in the illegal drug trade Police added that the accused are being interrogated to identify other people linked to the racket and to dismantle the supply chain operating in the region.