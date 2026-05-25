Political Resolve and Police Precision Deliver Assam’s Rhino Revival

Guwahati: “With ZERO poaching, every visit to Assam's national parks throws up such magnificent visuals of the one-horned rhino, basking in all its glory.”

This remark by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday has come to symbolise one of the biggest wildlife conservation success stories in modern India. Assam’s transformation from a poaching hotspot into a model of coordinated wildlife protection driven by political will, administrative precision and aggressive policing.

For decades, the floodplains and elephant grasslands of Assam’s forests were scarred by the menace of rhino poaching. International syndicates targeting the prized horn of the greater one-horned rhinoceros infiltrated protected forests with sophisticated weapons, leaving hundreds of rhinos dead between 2000 and 2021. The crisis reached its peak in 2013 and 2014 when 27 rhinos were poached each year.

However, in 2022, Assam achieved what many conservationists once considered impossible: zero rhino poaching after 45 years.

Officials and wildlife experts attribute this turnaround to a combination of strong political backing from the state government and the operational execution carried out by the Assam Police and Forest Department under a dedicated anti-poaching framework.

A major role in this transformation was played by former Assam Director General of Police G P Singh, now the chief of the Central Reserve Police Force. Under his leadership, Assam Police shifted the anti-poaching strategy from conventional forest patrolling to a technology-driven intelligence and enforcement operation.

The anti-rhino poaching task force treated wildlife crime as organized crime with interstate and international connections. Assam Police intensified cyber tracking, intelligence gathering and interstate coordination to identify poaching syndicates, financiers and logistical networks operating beyond Assam’s borders.

The campaign was further strengthened through deployment of advanced surveillance systems across Kaziranga National Park and other protected areas including Orang National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Manas National Park. Drone monitoring, E-eye surveillance towers with 360-degree cameras, thermal sensors and real-time tracking systems created an unprecedented security grid inside vulnerable rhino habitats.

Along National Highway 37 adjoining Kaziranga, authorities introduced smart monitoring systems featuring Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), optical cameras and thermal sensors to regulate movement and detect suspicious activities.

Kaziranga also became the first national park in India where anti-poaching camps were equipped with satellite phones, ensuring uninterrupted communication during emergencies and floods. Digital tools like the M-STrIPES patrolling application and synchronized wireless systems enhanced field coordination and rapid response capabilities.

The Assam Police additionally deployed trained Belgian Malinois sniffer dogs to track poachers and monitor infiltration routes in forest zones.

Beyond technology and armed enforcement, the success story also emerged from community participation. Forest villagers and local residents were integrated into the intelligence network, with information-sharing mechanisms operating through social media platforms, WhatsApp groups and local communication channels.

The political resolve shown by the Assam government, combined with administrative coordination between police, forest officials and local communities, helped create what officials describe as a “high-risk, low-return environment” for poachers.

Today, Assam’s rhino habitats present a stark contrast to the violent years of the past. The sight of the greater one-horned rhinoceros roaming freely across the grasslands has become not only a tourism symbol, but also a reflection of how sustained commitment and institutional coordination can rewrite the future of wildlife conservation.