Post Malone Headlines FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Closing Ceremony

Guwahati: American singer and rapper Post Malone is set to headline the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with FIFA unveiling a star-studded entertainment programme ahead of Sunday's showpiece at New Jersey Stadium.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to begin 90 minutes before kick-off, featuring a blend of live music, entertainment and cultural performances as part of the build-up to the tournament's grand finale.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the ceremony has been designed to celebrate the month-long tournament by bringing together football, music and global culture before the finalists take to the pitch.

He said Post Malone's performance would help set the stage for what is expected to be a historic FIFA World Cup final, following the tournament's first-ever edition featuring 48 participating nations across 16 host cities, watched by millions of fans around the world.

FIFA has also confirmed appearances by Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, Italian singer Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and popular streamer IShowSpeed as part of the pre-match celebrations.

Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before kick-off.

The tournament's highly anticipated half-time show is expected to feature performances by global music icons Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna, and K-pop sensation BTS. Nigerian singer Burna Boy, renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus, and British rock band Coldplay are also expected to be part of the spectacular entertainment line-up.

On the pitch, defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, secured their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the semi-final in Atlanta. They will face Spain in Sunday's title clash after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the other semi-final.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is expected to bring together the world's biggest football stars and an equally impressive line-up of international entertainers, promising a memorable conclusion to the tournament.