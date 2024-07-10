MP Pradyut Bordoloi Vows Parliamentary Action on Assam's Long-standing Issues, Criticizes CM's Remarks on River Embankments

NAGAON: While addressing a press conference at Nagaon Rajiv Bhavan on Tuesday, MP Pradyut Bordoloi said that he will raise the centuries long burning issues like flood and erosion of the state in the parliament soon and will demand to bring the grievous issue under the 7th schedule of the constitution.

He said that he also wanted the revival of Kolong river but it must be in scientific mode so that it could not be a curse again for the people of the greater Nagaon in future. Bordoloi also claimed that he will also table a plea for constitution of a commission of Brahmaputra river valley, covering the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. Besides, he will go ahead in the parliament for constitution of Riverine Erosion and Embankment Management Authority in next parliamentary session in Delhi.

Referring to a recent remark of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on construction of river embankments in the state, MP Bordoloi said that Congress had constructed not only the river embankments, but also constructed the nation.

When the embankments were constructed by Congress, the current Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Congress party and hence he should take responsibility of those embankments of the state, MP Bordoloi asserted. MP Bordoloi was accompanied by the district Congress president, Prasanta Kr Saikia in the press conference.

