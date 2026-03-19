Prateek Bordoloi Withdraws from Margherita Seat After Father’s Switch to BJP

Guwahati: Congress candidate Prateek Bordoloi has withdrawn his candidature from the Margherita Assembly constituency, citing “present circumstances” following his father Pradyut Bordoloi’s decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
As per reports, in a letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Prateek Bordoloi said his decision was taken to maintain clarity about his political stand and to avoid any confusion among voters and party workers.
He said continuing as a candidate in the current situation would not be appropriate, stressing that the electorate and party cadre deserve a clear and unambiguous position from the party’s nominee.
Prateek Bordoloi also noted that any uncertainty regarding his candidature could create confusion at the grassroots level and affect the party’s prospects in the constituency.
The development comes after Prateek’s father, Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP from the Nagaon parliamentary constituency, submitted his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. However, reports said the resignation letter had not been formally received at Kharge’s office at the time of reporting.
In his resignation note, Bordoloi expressed anguish over the decision, indicating that the move was not taken lightly.