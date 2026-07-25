Tripura: Three Family Members Found Dead Inside Home

Guwahati: Three members of a family, including of parents and their younger son, were found dead inside their home in South Tripura district, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

The victims have been identified as Sankar Chakraborty aged 65 and his wife Chabi Chakraborty aged 49 and their younger son Krishna Chakraborty aged 27

Police found Sankar and Chabi Chakraborty were lying in pools of blood, with multiple cuts on their bodies and Krishna was hanging from the ceiling inside the house.

The couple's elder son, Mithun Chakraborty, came home on Friday, and noticed the doors and windows were locked from the inside and found the incident. Unable to contact his family, he alerted the police. A police team subsequently arrived at the residence in West Muhuripur village and recovered the bodies.

The bodies had been handed over for post mortem examination which are to be carried out on Saturday , Sub-Divisional Police Officer Diptanu Das had said.

Police have opened a comprehensive inquiry to find out what happened to the family members and if there was any foul play. The exact cause of the death will be determined upon reviewing the post-mortem reports, forensic evidence and other material gathered at the scene, officials said.

No arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.