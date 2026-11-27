Guwahati: The President Droupadi Murmu will visit Nagaland and Mizoram from 27th November to 2nd December, as part of a six-day tour covering three states-Keralam, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Her engagements in Mizoram are scheduled for November 29 and 30, followed by the Nagaland programme on 1st December.

The six-day itinerary includes cultural, educational and historical engagements, with the inauguration of Nagaland's Hornbill Festival among the major events.

President Murmu will visit the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum at Kelsih, Mizoram, on 29th November , according to the President's Secretariat.

The museum visit will form part of her engagements highlighting the contribution of tribal freedom fighters. On 30th November , she will attend Mizoram University's 21st convocation. The programme will also include the closing ceremony of the university's Silver Jubilee celebrations.

These engagements place educational and historical institutions among the key destinations on the President's Mizoram itinerary.

President Murmu will inaugurate the 27th Hornbill Festival at Kisama in Nagaland on 1st December. The Nagaland Government is hosting the inauguration of the annual cultural festival.

The Hornbill Festival is one of Nagaland's major annual cultural events. It showcases the traditions, heritage, music and crafts of the state's diverse tribal communities. The President's participation in the inauguration will be a key event during her Nagaland visit.

The President's Secretariat has identified three states in the six-day itinerary: Keralam, Mizoram and Nagaland.

While the supplied schedule highlights the Mizoram engagements on November 29 and 30 and the Hornbill Festival inauguration on December 1, it does not provide further details of the President's engagements in Keralam.

The official statement issued on 26th November outlines the tour programme but does not include direct quotations from President Murmu or other officials. The remaining engagements will take place within the 27th November till 2nd December tour period.