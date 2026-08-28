Prestone Tynsong: Meghalaya is Safe for Tourists, Visitors Can Travel Without Fear

Guwahati: Today, the Meghalaya’s Home Minister said the state’s law and order situation had returned to normal and urged tourists to visit Shillong and other parts of the state without fear.

Tynsong said the government had directed district administrations to remain vigilant and ensure the safety of tourists travelling to and from Meghalaya. He said necessary security measures had been put in place and encouraged visitors, particularly those planning to visit Shillong, to come without apprehension.

“We have already put in place all the safety mechanisms,” Tynsong said, adding that tourists should feel free to enjoy the beauty of Meghalaya. The Home Minister also referred to a recent meeting with the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and other stakeholders while discussing measures related to the situation.

On legal action after recent violence , Tynsong said several FIRs had been registered and that further action would be taken according to law. He declined to comment further, saying, “Let the law take its own course.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the resignation of senior National People’s Party leader Dr Kharlukhi, Tynsong said he was saddened by the decision but noted that Kharlukhi had resigned for personal reasons.