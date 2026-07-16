Prime Accused Sanwar Ali Arrested in Hiteshwar Deka Murder Case

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of Hiteshwar Deka in Guwahati's Santipur has reached a crucial stage with the arrest of the prime accused, Sanwar Ali. As per police, Sanwar Ali had been absconding since the incident on 14th July and was allegedly hiding at a relative's residence in Jalukbari. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Bharalumukh Police Station tracked him down and took him into custody.

The incident occurred on the night of 14 July, when Hiteshwar Deka and his friend, Sunu Choudhury, reportedly visited a residence in Santipur to meet transgender community leader Neha. However, Neha was not present at the time.

Police said that two people , Anwar alias Pagla and Raja alias Abir Khan, were allegedly consuming alcohol in the room of Neha's associates, Jenny and Mayuri.

As per the investigation, at around 11:40 pm, Hiteshwar and Sunu were leaving the premises when they accidentally collided with Anwar and Raja. The minor altercation soon escalated into a violent confrontation.

Police said Anwar allegedly called his younger brother, Monwar, while Raja contacted his wife, Moromi, to come to the scene. After they arrived, the group allegedly assaulted Hiteshwar, during which he sustained a serious head injury.

Hiteshwar was rushed to GMCH, where he later succumbed to his injuries. After the incident, Case No. 108/26 was registered at Bharalumukh Police Station, and an investigation was launched.

Earlier, police had arrested Anwar alias Pagla, Raja alias Abir Khan, and Monwar, while Moromi was detained for questioning.

With the arrest of Sanwar Ali, all the key accused in the case are now in police custody. Investigators believe the latest arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the case, and further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and the role of each accused.