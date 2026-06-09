Project Morigaon Honours 59 skilled Women, Celebrates Their Contributions to Society

Morigaon: A total of 59 accomplished women from various fields were honoured by Project Morigaon, a leading literary and cultural organisation based in Morigaon, at a well-attended function held at the Pobitara Hut Auditorium in Morigaon on 8th June.

The programme also witnessed the release of a book titled “Ardha Akashar Jilmil Tora”, edited by Project Morigaon president Bubumoni Goswami. The book was formally launched by Debashish Sarma, the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon.

Speaking at the event, Sarma praised the initiative and highlighted the immense creative potential that exists within every person , particularly among women who often remain unrecognised despite their contributions. He said that recognising talented women and providing them with a platform to showcase their achievements is a commendable effort.

He further emphasised the importance of literary discussions among women, stating that such activities contribute significantly to the intellectual and cultural development of society. According to him, greater participation in creative and literary pursuits can help build a healthier and more progressive community.

Addressing the gathering, Bubumoni Goswami highlighted the literary and social contributions of the 59 women being honoured. She noted that many women who have made significant contributions in different spheres of life often do not receive the recognition they deserve, despite being an integral part of society and a source of strength and inspiration.

The programme was moderated by Project Morigaon General Secretary Jitumoni Nath. Each of the honourees was presented with a Gamusa , a book and a memento.

The cultural segment of the programme showcased a song by Parvati Prasad, while Lukumani Bardoloi recited Water, a poem written by Zubeen Garg.