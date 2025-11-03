BreakingNews

Public Fury Grows in Assam Over Naga Militants' Rampage in Rengma Forest Belt

Hundreds of militants allegedly vandalised newly planted trees, destroying thousands of saplings planted by the Assam Forest Department: the residents of Uriamghat took a stern stand against it.
Image showcasing the powerful demonstration against the Naga militants' rampage
Golaghat: In a widespread condemnation, which occurred in Uriamghat's Sonaribil area, forest officials and local authorities were left startled. Local communities and civil society groups reportedly rebuked the Assam government and the Nagaland administration for their alleged inaction.

According to the reports, Naga militants created an environment of havoc, uprooting and chopping saplings in a purposeful act of damage in the Rengma forest belt along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The incident has led to massive protests across Uriamghat, and various organisations have taken to the streets, demonstrating against such attacks. The protests were held by the Dhansiri Mahakuma Students Union dema,nding immediate government intervention to avoid further destruction and to save Assam's land, forests, and the livelihood of the local people.

Protesters accused the Assam government of its failure to save the border areas from militant incursions. They stressed on need for urgent, stricter security and preventive measures. Demonstrations also targeted statements by Border Development Minister Atul Bora and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, as locals faulted them for their dithering in the face of repeated wrongdoings.

