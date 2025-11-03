Assam: Fake Vigilance Officer Busted in Barpeta for Extortion Racket

Barpeta: In a significant discovery, Barpeta Police has arrested an accused, Anup Kumar Das, who resides in Dibrugarh. Anup allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from Mohammad Akram. Akram is a resident of Chenga in Barpeta district. The arrest took place on the pretext that the amount was being collected on behalf of the Chief Minister’s Vigilance.
As per the police sources, Das was at his in-laws’ house in Mirza when he made the extortion demand. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter to probe whether more persons were involved in the deceitful activity and if such incidents occurred elsewhere.
In the meantime, on September 6, the Crime Branch arrested two persons allegedly linked to a multi-crore computer fraud racket. The suspects, Dipankar Das of Nagarbera and Ranjit Kashyap alias Ranjit Tayung, were detained in the Garchuk area following an intensive surveillance operation.
According to the police, the pair promised unwary victims easy loans, then opened several bank accounts in fictitious identities to launder the stolen assets. They reportedly defrauded a victim of Rs 78 lakh on one occasion.