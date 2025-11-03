Assam: Fake Vigilance Officer Busted in Barpeta for Extortion Racket

As per the police sources, Das was at his in-laws’ house in Mirza when he made the extortion demand. The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the matter to probe whether more persons were involved in the deceitful activity and if such incidents occurred elsewhere.

In the meantime, on September 6, the Crime Branch arrested two persons allegedly linked to a multi-crore computer fraud racket. The suspects, Dipankar Das of Nagarbera and Ranjit Kashyap alias Ranjit Tayung, were detained in the Garchuk area following an intensive surveillance operation.