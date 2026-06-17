Public Hearing on 900 MW Pumped Storage Project Held in West Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: A public hearing on a proposed 900 MW pumped storage project in West Karbi Anglong has triggered strong protests from local people , with concerns raised over its potential environmental and social impact.

During the hearing, held as part of the environmental clearance process for 2026,people —particularly women from Tharakunchi village, voiced strong objections to the project. They expressed concerns regarding land use, ecological damage and the possible displacement of local communities.

The project has become a major point of contention, with participants urging authorities to reconsider or review its implementation in view of local sensitivities and environmental risks.

The issue was earlier highlighted by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who made the after following a cabinet meeting held on 28th May.

The team are expected to prepare a detailed report based on the public hearing, which will be submitted as part of the environmental clearance assessment process.