Public Toilets in Abhayapuri Remain Locked for Years; Residents Allege Misuse of Public Funds

Guwahati: People of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district have voiced strong dissatisfaction over several public bio-toilets constructed by the Abhayapuri Municipal Board that have reportedly remained locked and unused for years despite significant public expenditure.

As per local people , the municipal board spent lakhs of rupees to construct a number of public bio-toilets at various locations across the town. However, the facilities have allegedly never been opened for public use since their construction.

The toilets, built approximately five to six years ago, reportedly lack basic information displays and signboards detailing the project, including its cost, funding source and implementing agency. Residents have raised concerns over the absence of transparency regarding the public infrastructure project.

Locals further alleged that the prolonged closure of the facilities has led to neglect and deterioration. Many of the structures are now surrounded by overgrown vegetation and bushes, giving them an abandoned appearance.

Questioning the rationale behind constructing the toilets without making them operational, residents have accused the municipal authorities of wasting public funds. The issue has sparked public outrage, with many criticising what they describe as administrative negligence and poor planning.

People have demanded that the authorities either make the facilities functional without delay or provide an explanation for why the toilets have remained inaccessible for years.

Municipal officials have not yet responded to the allegations.