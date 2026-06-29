Pune Fort Murder Case: Amaal Mallik Says Laws in India Are Better for Women Than Men

Guwahati: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has reacted strongly to the shocking murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra, saying that while India has better laws for women, and it should not be misused.

In a detailed post shared on Twitter, Mallik spoke about accountability, modern relationships and the importance of recognising genuine signs of toxic behaviour. While expressing solidarity with women who have endured oppression and abuse over generations, he urged people not to judge all men by the actions of a few.

He wrote that indiscriminately labelling everything as "toxic" without taking personal responsibility can distract attention from genuine warning signs. As per Mallik tweet, physical abuse by either partner, prioritising money over emotions, seeking relationships for social media validation and emotionally manipulating someone without any genuine intention of commitment are all forms of toxic behaviour.

Reflecting on contemporary relationships and weddings, the singer questioned whether people are pursuing meaningful marriages or merely social media-worthy celebrations. He said that although everyone aspires to a better life, genuine love should not be measured by expensive destinations or luxury experiences.

Referring to Ketan Agarwal, Mallik said the victim "didn't deserve this" and described him as someone who appeared genuinely happy and excited about his future marriage.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of a fast-track court to hear the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision was taken after Ketan Agarwal's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and appealed for a swift investigation and trial. The Chief Minister assured the grief stricken family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked to ensure timely justice.