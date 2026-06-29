BreakingNews

Pune Special Court Handouts Capital Punishment to Sexagenarian for Toddler's Rape and Murder

Special court cites ‘rarest of rare’ doctrine in swift verdict delivered within two months, as airtight forensic and CCTV evidence secures death sentence for 65-year-old convict
Capital Punishment
Pune Special Court Awards Death Penalty to 65-Year-Old for Rape and Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl (Image Courtesy: Divya Marathi)
Published on

Pune: A Special Court in Pune has awarded the death penalty to 65-year-old Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble for the brutal sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village.

Special Judge S.R. Salunke delivered the historic verdict on Monday, just days after finding Kamble guilty under severe provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The horrific crime took place on May 1, 2026, when the elderly labourer lured the toddler into a cowshed under the pretext of showing her a newborn calf, before assaulting her and hiding her body.

The case stands out as one of the swiftest judicial disposals in the state's legal history. Following widespread public outrage and highway protests, the Pune Rural Police deployed a Special Investigation Team that compiled a comprehensive 1,200-page chargesheet within 15 days.

Crucial technical evidence, including forensic analysis and CCTV footage that accurately identified Kamble leading the victim to the crime scene, helped the prosecution build an airtight case. Concluding the daily in-camera hearings within two months, the judge classified the heinous crime as falling squarely within the "rarest of rare" category.

Also Read: Assam Police Seize Fake Currency Worth Rs 33.59 Lakh in Lakhimpur

capital punishment
Pune Special Court
Toddler's Rape and Murder
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com