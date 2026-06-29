Pune Special Court Handouts Capital Punishment to Sexagenarian for Toddler's Rape and Murder

Pune: A Special Court in Pune has awarded the death penalty to 65-year-old Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble for the brutal sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village.

Special Judge S.R. Salunke delivered the historic verdict on Monday, just days after finding Kamble guilty under severe provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The horrific crime took place on May 1, 2026, when the elderly labourer lured the toddler into a cowshed under the pretext of showing her a newborn calf, before assaulting her and hiding her body.

The case stands out as one of the swiftest judicial disposals in the state's legal history. Following widespread public outrage and highway protests, the Pune Rural Police deployed a Special Investigation Team that compiled a comprehensive 1,200-page chargesheet within 15 days.

Crucial technical evidence, including forensic analysis and CCTV footage that accurately identified Kamble leading the victim to the crime scene, helped the prosecution build an airtight case. Concluding the daily in-camera hearings within two months, the judge classified the heinous crime as falling squarely within the "rarest of rare" category.