PWD Repairs Road to Himashree Boro’s Home Ahead of Himanta Biswa Sarma Visit

Guwahati: The Assam Public Works Department (PWD) began repairing the approach road to the residence of 22-year-old Himashree Boro on Monday, ahead of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s proposed visit to her family.

The department deployed an excavator early in the morning to fill potholes and carry out patchwork on the road, with repair work gaining momentum ahead of the Chief Minister’s scheduled arrival. The timing of the repairs has drawn attention as Boro’s family continues to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

While road maintenance is a routine government responsibility, the work ahead of the high-profile visit has brought the condition of the approach road into focus. People of that area who use the stretch regularly, potholes and damaged surfaces remain everyday infrastructure concerns that require timely attention.

Boro’s body was recovered on 7th October near the railway tracks between Ponduru and Dusi in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district. She had boarded the 22503 Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express at Visakhapatnam a day earlier while returning to Guwahati after attending a dance programme.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), in its preliminary inquiry, indicated that Boro may have fallen from the moving train. However, the circumstances leading to her death have not been conclusively established.

Her family has alleged foul play and called for a comprehensive probe into the incident. Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed visit comes amid continuing demands for answers regarding Himashri Boro death.