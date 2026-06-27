Dibrugarh Administration Restricts EV Auto Operations to Ease Traffic Congestion

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and enhance road safety, the Dibrugarh district administration has issued fresh guidelines regulating the operation of electric autos (EV Autos) within the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) area.

The order, issued by District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, comes in view of the ongoing construction of the Mancotta Road Railway Overbridge (ROB), the proposed Amolapatty Flyover, and the increasing number of light motor vehicles and EVs, which have exceeded the city's carrying capacity.

As per the order, only EV autos whose registered address falls within the DMC area and a 5-km radius of its boundary will be permitted to operate within the DMC and Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) area. All EV auto owners have been directed to register their vehicles with the DMC between June 29 and July 4.

The administration has also stipulated that only one EV auto will be allowed per individual owner, and EV autos not registered with the DMC will not be permitted to ply within the DMC area.

The DMC has been directed to submit the registration report by July 6, following which separate orders will be issued regarding the regulation of EV auto operations within the city.

Also Read: Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Into Dibrugarh Restricted During Peak Hours To Ease Traffic Congestion