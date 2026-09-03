Rainfall Warning Issued for Guwahati and Parts of Kamrup

Guwahati: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, has issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Guwahati city and neighbouring areas, with thunderstorms, lightning and spells of light to moderate rain expected over the next 24 hours.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Guwahati, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by one or two spells of light to moderate rain are likely at a few places across Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

The weather activity is expected to occur within the next 30 minutes to two hours, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain cautious during periods of thunderstorms and lightning.

The forecast was issued in the public interest by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Guwahatians have been advised to stay alert and follow official weather updates as conditions may change rapidly. The warning comes amid continuing rainfall across Assam, with thunderstorms and heavy showers posing risks of waterlogging and other rain-related disruptions in Guwahati and surrounding areas.