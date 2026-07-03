Rajasthan Man Under Investigation for Using Multiple Fake Identities to Cheat Assam Women

Guwahati: A man from Rajasthan has come under police investigation after being accused of using multiple fake identities, forged identity documents and false promises of marriage to allegedly cheat several females across Assam out of money and valuables.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Jahangir, who is believed to be a resident of Rajasthan.

As per the allegations, Jahangir created three to four fake identities using forged Aadhaar and PAN cards bearing addresses from different parts of Assam, including Barpeta and Rangia, in an attempt to gain the trust of his victims.

The latest complaint has been lodged at Goshala Police Outpost in Guwahati's Maligaon area, where Jahangir allegedly targeted a woman, Manasi Kalita, by promising to marry her.

As per Manasi's family, the accused convinced them of his genuine intentions before allegedly duping them of a substantial amount of money. Her father also claimed that Jahangir had borrowed money from him on various pretexts and failed to return it.

The family further alleged that Jahangir had used a similar technique in several parts of Assam. He allegedly befriended women, promised marriage, and persuaded them and their families to invest money or hand over valuables on the pretext of starting joint business ventures before disappearing.

Similar allegations have also surfaced from Boko. A family of the Boko–Chaygaon area has accused Jahangir of borrowing Rs 15 lakh for starting a business before allegedly absconding. When asked to repay the amount, the accused allegedly issued a forged bank cheque, which was later found to be invalid.

After learning about the complaint registered at Goshala Police Outpost, the complainant from Boko also approached the police and lodged a separate case against Jahangir.

Police are now investigating whether the accused used forged identity documents and false personal information to target victims in different parts of the state.

Investigation suggest that Jahangir may have been operating a wider fraud scheme by assuming multiple identities and exploiting victims through false promises of marriage and business investments.

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited