Rajnath Singh targets Congress in Assam, backs NDA’s poll prospects

Tezpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress of giving Assam “step-motherly treatment” and neglecting the state during its years in power.
Addressing an election rally in Tezpur in support of NDA candidate and Asom Gana Parishad leader Prithviraj Rabha, Singh expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance would form the next government in the state.
Praising Assam’s heritage, he said the state is known for its rich culture and natural beauty, adding that its tea is recognised across the world.
He also referred to the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, saying the people of Assam have a long history of sacrifice and courage.
The Defence Minister said the BJP is committed to safeguarding Assam’s culture and identity, and credited the “double-engine” government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving the state a stronger place in the country.
Targeting the Congress, Singh claimed that earlier the state was often associated with insurgency and poverty, whereas the focus has now shifted towards development under the BJP government.
He also said that border villages, once described as the “last villages” during the Congress rule, are now being recognised as the “first villages” of the country.
He also said that border villages, once described as the “last villages” during the Congress rule, are now being recognised as the “first villages” of the country.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said Modi has visited the Northeast multiple times over the years, unlike during the previous regime.