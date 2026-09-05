Ranoj Pegu: State to Introduce New Rules for State-Level Best Teacher Selection

Guwahati: Today, the Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that new rules will soon be introduced for the selection process for the State-level Best Teacher Awards, with greater emphasis on direct interaction with shortlisted candidates.

Pegu said selected teachers would be required to appear for a virtual interview before the selection committee. Representatives from the district administration and other members would also be involved in the selection process, he added.

The minister made the announcement while attending the state’s Teachers’ Day celebration, organised jointly by the Higher Education and School Education Departments at the Sri Sri Damodar Dev International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The programme began with a tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, renowned philosopher, scholar and former President of India, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers’ Day.

During the event, 15 teachers selected for the State Best Teacher Awards were felicitated for their contribution to education. Several institutions, NCC officers, researchers and teachers were also honoured for their achievements. Dr. Ranoj Pegu stated that tutors without a B.Ed or D.El.Ed degree, or those who have not passed the Teacher Eligibility Test, are ineligible for appointment as regular teachers.

Pegu congratulated all the awardees and said the proposed changes would make the selection process more robust and transparent.