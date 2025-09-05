Two Bokakhat teachers selected for state Best Teacher Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two teachers from Bokakhat have been selected for the state-level Best Teacher Award. From Golaghat West Education Block under Bokakhat, Headmaster of No. 2 Pub Bohikagaon Jatiya Prathamik Vidyalaya, Naveen Chandra Das, has been selected for the award. Similarly, from Siljuri Prathamik Vidyalaya, Head Teacher Nandita Rajput has also been selected for the award. The teachers, students, and local community of both schools expressed happiness and pride in the achievements of the two teachers.

