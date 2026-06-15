Rare Black Panther Captured on Camera Trap for First Time in Assam’s Dulung Reserve Forest

Lakhimpur: In a milestone achievement for wildlife conservation in Northeast India, a rare melanistic leopard, commonly known as a Black Panther, has been captured on a camera trap for the very first time in Assam's Dulung Reserve Forest.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially announced the rare wildlife discovery on Monday, sharing the development on the social media platform X. The Chief Minister described the photographic capture as a remarkable and historic moment for the state's ongoing environmental protection and habitat management initiatives.

According to forest department authorities, the elusive predator was photographed during a routine biodiversity monitoring exercise in the reserve forest, located in Lakhimpur district. The presence of an apex predator like the Black Panther underscores the rich, undisturbed biodiversity and ecological importance of the Dulung habitat.

Sarma noted that the landmark sighting directly reflects the success of sustained conservation measures aimed at protecting vulnerable wildlife corridors and maintaining robust, healthy forest ecosystems across the state. Wildlife experts have warmly welcomed the news, stating that the presence of such rare melanistic felines serves as a vital indicator of a thriving and well-balanced ecosystem in the region.