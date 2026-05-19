Rare Black Panther Sighting Boosts Tourist Footfall at Manas National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major development in Assam’s tourism sector, the rare sighting of black panthers at Manas National Park has turned the UNESCO World Heritage Site into a major attraction for wildlife enthusiasts and tourists from across the country and abroad.

According to reports, three black panthers were recently spotted together in the southern range of the national park near the Bhutan border. Visitors witnessed the elusive wild cats traversing through trees and forest areas, providing them with a rare and extraordinary wildlife experience.

The sighting has generated widespread excitement among tourists, photographers and nature lovers, many of whom are now visiting Manas specifically in hopes of witnessing the rare animal.

The authority stated that nearly 60,000 tourists visited Manas National Park during the current tourism season, including around 1,600 foreign visitors.

The park authorities also managed to generate revenue of nearly Rs 1.5 crore this season. Officials further stated that, along with the steady rise in domestic and international tourist footfall, the population of wildlife species inside the park has also shown positive growth.

Authorities also announced that Manas National Park will remain closed for domestic and foreign tourists from July 25 until further notice due to the monsoon season.

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