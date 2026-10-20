Rare Flowering Shrub Rediscovered in Assam After 204 Years

Guwahati: A rare flowering shrub, Ardisia colorata, has been rediscovered in Bongaigaon district after more than two centuries, marking a significant milestone in botanical research and biodiversity conservation.

Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the discovery on 20th October , stating that researchers from Gauhati University had found the species in the Abhaypuri area during botanical surveys conducted across Assam between 2020 and 2025.

The plant was identified by Manash Baruah and Nilakshee Devi of the university’s Department of Botany. According to the minister, this marks the first confirmed recollection of the species in India in approximately 204 years.

First described by British horticulturist George Loddiges in 1821, Ardisia colorata had largely disappeared from Indian botanical literature. The researchers examined its flowers, leaves and historical descriptions to distinguish it from a closely related species. Their findings, published in the botanical journal Feddes Repertorium, also clarified longstanding confusion surrounding its scientific naming.

Only 12 seeperate plants were documented at the Abhaypuri site, highlighting the species’ rarity and the urgent need to protect its habitat.

The evergreen shrub thrives in shady, humid forest environments and bears pink, reddish or purplish flowers.

Baruah emphasised the importance of botanical research, habitat conservation and documenting Assam’s rich plant diversity to safeguard its lesser-known species for future generations.