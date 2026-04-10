Tripura CM Warns Tipra Motha Against Disruption Ahead of ADC Polls

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday accused Tipra Motha of attempting to mislead voters and warned of strict action against any attempt to disrupt the upcoming ADC elections.
Addressing a series of campaign events across the state, Saha alleged that his party’s rival was “planning to create chaos” as support wanes.
"If they stir up any trouble anywhere, we will take strict measures," he said, while speaking at a rally in Tuichakma in support of BJP candidate Samir Ranjan Tripura.
The Chief Minister also highlighted growing public support for the BJP ahead of the April 12 polls, adding, "Large turnouts at campaign meetings, despite inclement weather, reflected the trust of tribal voters in the party’s commitment to peace and development".
At another rally in Chaumoni, held in favour of candidate Ismail Joy Tripura, Saha urged voters to back the BJP, saying the party stood for stability and progress in the Autonomous District Council (ADC).
Commenting on a roadshow and public meeting at Shaomunu, Saha said the enthusiastic participation of people indicated a clear mood for change.
He further alleged that corruption would be rejected by voters and asserted that the BJP remained committed to building a “developed and prosperous ADC”.
Polling for the ADC elections is scheduled for April 12.